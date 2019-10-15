Building a mystery....
Building a mystery....
After my colleague Ashley Reese wrote a very good blog on Monday about an insane Fashion Nova ensemble and how it could barely cover her labia, a mystery man waded into the comments to leave this atrocity of a comment. “As a short man, I wouldn’t comment on the designs of a big-and-tall store,” he wrote. “So you have…
It’s often said that young people shouldn’t write memoirs—that the younger someone is the more trouble they might have in assessing their own life story and relaying it to others, to say nothing of how uninteresting that story might be. We here at Jezebel started talking about this today for no fuckin reason. We…
Not every pitch can make it in. Better luck next time!
Our beloved Madeleine Davies appeared on CBS This Morning, this morning, to talk about her post here and how Quentin Tarantino is a hypocritical slimebag (paraphrased). Watch her, and Roman Polanski victim Samantha Geimer, here.
These files were all in a folder I had labeled “IMPT GIFS.”
Is it “healthcare,” “health care,” or “healthcare”? Help us!
Hello, it’s a good day.
Advertisement