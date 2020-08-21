SHE'S A TV BITCH NOW

Jezebel’s resident mint-chocolate chip hater and staff smarty pants Ashley Reese was on NBC’s channel for the Youth, LX TV (?), talking about the DNC, AOC endorsing Bernie, and the horrible three-ring circus that is democracy in 2020. We stan an icon! Ashley Reese!
