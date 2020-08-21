A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

SHE'S A TV BITCH NOW

meganreynolds
Megan Reynolds
Filed to:TV TIME
TV TIMESHE'S ON TVASHLEY REESE
9
Save
Illustration for article titled SHES A TV BITCH NOW
Screenshot: NBC

Jezebel’s resident mint-chocolate chip hater and staff smarty pants Ashley Reese was on NBC’s channel for the Youth, LX TV (?), talking about the DNC, AOC endorsing Bernie, and the horrible three-ring circus that is democracy in 2020. We stan an icon! Ashley Reese! 

Advertisement
Megan Reynolds

Senior Writer, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

When Surgeons Fail Their Trans Patients

Teen Sesame Place Worker Had to Get Jaw Surgery After Being Punched in the Face For Asking a Patron to Wear a Mask

Kirsten Dunst Wants to Know Why She Is Apart of This

Talib Kweli's Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off

DISCUSSION